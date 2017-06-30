Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis insists the club will only look to bring in "top quality" signings this summer amid links with Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette and Monaco's Thomas Lemar.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 21 years last season, Arsenal are under pressure to close the gap on their rivals this summer. Doubts over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have placed a heavier burden on the shoulders of Arsene Wenger, whose decision to sign a new contract at the club in May was met with dismay by some sections of the Gunners' support.

In a bid to alleviate some of that pressure, the club are looking to make high profile additions to their attack in Ligue 1 duo Lacazette and Lemar, having also been credited with keen interest in France sensation Kylian Mbappe.

So far, Arsenal's bids for Lacazette and Lemar have been rejected having made just one addition to their squad so far in Sead Kolasinac, brought in on a free transfer from Schalke. But speaking at a Q&A session with supporters on Thursday, Gazidis assured the club are out to invest heavily in the squad this summer.

"We spent an unprecedented amount, over £110m during the summer. We signed one of the players in the Bundelsiga team of the season" Gazidis said, referring to last summer when the Gunners brought in Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi, Lucas Perez and Rob Holding.

"We are looking for top quality players. We have got three times as many scouts as we had four years ago. I believe that to be a world class football club you have to be world class off the pitch. I care about those values. I want the club to be successful."

Wenger has previously promised a maximum of "two or three signings" this summer, admitting the club still might struggle to match the financial weight of some of their rivals.

"Between a maximum of two or three," Wenger told beIN SPORTS in April when pushed on the club's transfer plans. "We cannot spend as much as many other clubs because some clubs have external resources that allow them to be basically unlimited."