Fans of Janet Jackson will gain a deeper insight into the singer's world through a new Netflix fly-on-the-wall series, according to reports. The Rhythm Nation star is said to be in talks with the streaming service to star in a 10-part documentary depicting her life as a new mother, the aftermath of her divorce from husband Wissam Al Mana and her return to music.

Jackson, 51, has maintained a low-profile since news of her split from Al Mana, 42, emerged in April. However, insiders claim the All For You singer is keen to open the doors to her private life and Netflix are willing to offer a generous pay cheque for the access.

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.

"The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour. Netflix are negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well."

After five years of marriage, it was revealed that Jackson and Qatari businessman Al Mana had called time on their relationship.

The split also came just two months after the birth of the couple's first child, son Eissa, in January 2017. It appears the former couple have managed to keep relations amicable with Al Mana reportedly sending the pop star a more than 100 roses to celebrate her 51st birthday on 16 May. The pair are also said to be successfully co-parenting their son.

Jackson is now intent on focusing on her music career after deciding to resume her Unbreakable tour, now titled the State Of The World tour, on 7 September. The original jaunt was cancelled in 2015 so Jackson could focus on starting her family with Al Mana.

Announcing the new dates, taking place across North America, Jackson told fans in a Twitter video: "Hey you guys, it's me Jan, just in case you didn't recognise me because I have put on quite a few since I had the baby. I thank God for him, you guys. He's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

Of the tour, Jackson added: "It's not about politics. It's about people, the world, relationships and just love."