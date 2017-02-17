Jared Leto reportedly "regrets" letting Angelina Jolie slip away when they used to be "friends with benefits" before the Maleficent actress and her former husband Brad Pitt started dating on the set of their movie Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.

A HollywoodLife report claims the Alexander star and 41-year-old Jolie had "a very casual relationship years ago" but their connection did not turn serious because Leto, 45, "was too noncommittal at the time".

"He just wasn't ready to be with one woman, not even Angelina. Then Brad came on the scene and she fell in love and that was that. I know Jared always had regrets about letting her slip away," a source apparently told the gossip news website.

This comes after rumours about Jolie dating the Suicide Squad star surfaced recently. Star Magazine reported that Leto has been cosying up to Jolie after she filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Jolie and Pitt were married for two years and had been together for 12 years.

"Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in Sep," a source is said to have told Star magazine in its 27 February issue. "The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they've been seeing each other whenever they can since then."

"During these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They're kindred, unconventional spirits," the source added.

Another report said Pitt was not shocked to learn about the dating rumours as the Allied star is said to have known about his former wife's soft corner for Leto, whom she met on the sets of the 1999 movie Girl, Interrupted.

"It's not going to shock Brad [Pitt] at all if [Leto and Jolie are] hooking–up," a source told Hollywood Life. "He's always known about Angelina's crush on Jared."

However, there is no confirmation that Jolie and Leto are dating. IBTimes UK has reached out to Jolie and Pitt's representatives and is awaiting a response.