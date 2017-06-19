Jazy Z has some busy days ahead. Not only is the rapper busy playing daddy to his newborn twinswith wife Beyonce, he also is preparing for the release of his new album 4:44.

After creating a major buzz with a billboard poster introducing his new project last week, on 18 June, the music mogul launched the teaser trailer featuring his new track Adnis along with the release date of his album.

While it is not clear if 4:44 is set to be a visual album like Beyonce's Lemonade, the promotional video states that it will release on 30 June, exclusively on Tidal.

The trailer stars Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover as boxer and coach, with a verse from Adnis playing in the background. "Letter to my dad that I never wrote/ Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/ Words on a paper that I never read/ Prose is never pen, they stayed in my head," Jay Z raps on the track.

According to another trailer, the film will also star 12 Years A Slave actress Lupita Nyong'o.

4:44 will be Jay Z's first album/film since Magna Carta... Holy Grail, which was released back in 2013, and the 47-year-old has reportedly been working with numerous producers including Swizz Beatz and Zaytoven over the past year. However, there was no indication that any of the projects were up for release anytime soon.

The album will be exclusively available to Tidal subscribers and to Sprint users, following a partnership between the two companies in which Sprint bought 33% of the streaming service for $200m (£156m) earlier this year.

"Jay Z is a global icon and we're giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44," Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said in a statement (via The Verge).

Watch the teaser trailer of 4:44 below: