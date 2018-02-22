Hollywood starlet Jennifer Lawrence has blasted shamed producer Harvey Weinstein for using her name amid his ongoing legal battle with several women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein's empire came crashing down in October 2017 when more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow came forward to accuse his of sexual misconduct.

He is currently facing a class action suit filed by six women who claim that Weinstein and his company threatened female staff and covered up Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

Documents obtained by Page Six citied several famous women including Lawrence who have supported Weinstein.

"Jennifer Lawrence, who told Oprah Winfrey she had known Weinstein since she was 20 years old and said 'he had only ever been nice to me,' and Meryl Streep, who stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship."

Well, the 27-year-old Red Sparrow star didn't take too kindly to being used as a character witness.

"Harvey Weinstein and his company are continuing to do what they have always done, which is to take things out of context and use them for their own benefit," she told TMZ "This is what predators do, and it must stop."

She added: "For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions. Time's up."

Lawrence, who worked with The Weinstein Company on the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, which earned the actress an Academy Award, was referring to the Time's Up equality campaign which is rapidly gaining traction in the film industry.

Her takedown of Weinstein come hours after she hit back at those who criticized her for wearing a revealing dress to a London press event where he male co-stars wore coats and scarves.

"This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism," she said in a post on Facebook. "Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It's creating silly distractions from real issues."

"That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice."