Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she has a major crush on Harry Styles as she picked the One Direction star each time while playing a game called Who'd You Rather on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (21 February).

Even after the show's host had given her options like Nick Jonas, Zac Efron and Brad Pitt, she continued to opt for the 23-year-old.

When DeGeneres called Styles as JLo's ultimate "boyfriend" at the end of the show, the songstress laughed and said, "Oh, he's my boyfriend? He's a little bit young for me!"

She did not pick the One Directioner twice – once she opted for Lenny Kravitz, while the second time she chose Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, Lopez also opened up about dating younger men and said that she never intended to date men younger than her. She explained that it just happens she is involved with a younger man and there is a connection with the person.

"OK, first of all, stop! I don't date younger men. It's not like you have to be younger. It's not about that," Lopez said. "I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don't, I don't. It's about the person. It's about who they are, it has nothing to do with age."

Lopez noted that when she started dating Casper Smart she was "labelled" as a woman who fell for younger men, which was not the case.

"But there's this thing because I dated Beau [Casper Smart], and he was younger—and he was the first guy I ever dated who was younger than me—I got labeled right away," she stressed.

"If there's somebody older, they're older. If they're younger, they're younger. It doesn't matter. It's just whether I'm attracted to them or not—attracted to their spirit, their soul, their energy, whatever," the songstress said.