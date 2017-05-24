Joel Robles has revealed Sandro Ramirez would be welcomed with open arms at Everton, amid reports claiming the Toffees are battling with Tottenham, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal for his compatriot's services.The Spaniard also hopes Romelu Lukaku will stay at Goodison Park despite recurrent speculation linking the Belgian with a big-money move to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Sandro, 21, has become a hotly pursued property after it emerged the former Barcelona forward has a release clause worth just €6m (£5.2m, $6.7m) in his contract at Malaga.

Earlier this month AS claimed that Everton, Liverpool, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla had all made offers to sign the Spaniard. Sandro has been one of the impact players of the 2016/17 La Liga campaign, scoring 16 goals in just 31 appearances.

The Times later reported that Sandro had agreed personal terms to move to Everton, just days after Ronald Koeman was spotted with Sandro's agent Gines Carvajal during Malaga's 3-0 win over Celta Vigo.

However, reports in Spain have suggested the player will snub both Merseyside clubs and Tottenham to instead move to Atletico Madrid – if Los Colchoneros' current Fifa transfer embargo is lifted.

Robles, who is also represented by Carvajal, claims ignorance of any backroom deals but backs Sandro to succeed if he moves to the Toffees.

"I still follow La Liga closely and [Sandro] is a great striker. Anyone who comes to improve the team would be welcome. But I know nothing [about his potential signing], I know that recently there were some pictures of Koeman watching a Malaga game but I do not know anything else," Robles told IBTimes UK.

"He came from the Barcelona youth ranks and he has progressed a lot this season. He has done really well at Malaga, he is a scorer but [whether we should sign] is a question for the club. It's not up to me to decide that."

Some have suggested Sandro would be a ready-made replacement for Lukaku, but Robles doesn't want the Belgian to leave despite Chelsea and Manchester United both circling.

Robles, who also faces an uncertain future at Everton, hopes the 24-year-old willl resist the overtures of Chelsea and United to stay with Koeman's side for one more campaign.

"Obviously I want Lukaku to stay," Robles added. "We want to have the best players in the club. But it is understandable that a young player who has scored 24 goals is wanted by a lot of clubs. This summer we will see what happens."

The Everton keeper believes the Toffees have shown during Ronald Koeman's first campaign that they are on the right track to fight for big things in the near future.

"I think the first season under Koeman has been positive. We made some good signings and the result has been positive. If we want to fight with the top four clubs to qualify for the Champions League we need to be a little bit more consistent in some aspects. But the club is on the right track," the Everton keeper added.

"The target of the club was to be in Europe. We have to play a qualifier and won't be easy but it was important for the club to be in the the Europa League."