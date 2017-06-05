British satirist John Oliver slammed US media coverage of the London Bridge attack on Sunday's (4 June) episode of Last Week Tonight.

The comedian, known for his acerbic wit and forthright manner, criticised US broadcasters and journalists for their "insulting" coverage of the terror attack, which left at least seven dead and 48 injured.

"I feel compelled to address a certain theme that emerged through American coverage of this tragedy," he told his audience.

He was referring to US headlines and TV reports that claimed Britain was engulfed by fear after the attack.

The New York Times headline stated that terrorists targeted London as the country was "still reeling" from the bombing at Manchester Arena on 22 May. A clip broadcast by CNN and Fox News said that Britain was "under siege" following the attack.

Oliver condemned the tone of these media reports and said it was "insulting" for journalists to say that British people were overcome by fear.

"In no way is Britain under siege," Oliver declared. "Is it upset? Yes. Is it p****d off? Oh you f*****g bet it's p****d off. But to say it is under siege and that people are reeling is to imply that it is somehow weak enough to be brought to its knees by three monumental a***holes."

He said that British people were so irritated by the US headlines that they started sharing examples on Twitter of things that actually leave British people feeling shellshocked, with the hashtag 'Things That Leave Britain Reeling.'

One man wrote: "Accidental eye contact on the tube or in a lift #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling."

Another person said: "When people make tea in the microwave #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling."

Other incidents which cause Britons to panic were said to include "putting empty wrappers back into a tin of Quality Street" and "when Americans refer to our language as 'British English'".

Putting empty wrappers back into a tin of Quality Street #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — Grab The Paw (@GrabThePaw) June 4, 2017

When Americans refer to our language as 'British English' #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling — Charles (@Criggers72) June 4, 2017

Oliver was not the only person angry about US coverage of the attack. Financial Times editor Lionel Barber wrote on Twitter: "Reeling? Really? You don't know London."

British author Robert Harris also condemned the New York Times headline, commenting: "This sort of hyped-up headline does the terrorists' job for them. UK isn't 'reeling'".

Comedian and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb star Ricky Gervais used more incendiary language to criticise the media reports. "503 tons of high explosive and 30,000 incendiary bombs were dropped in London during the war. We're not reeling. We're just saying F*ck you!" he wrote.

This sort of hyped-up headline does the terrorists' job for them. UK isn't "reeling" @nytimes pic.twitter.com/KKesMHHIFY — Robert Harris (@Robert___Harris) June 4, 2017