British all-girl band Little Mix posed for a sultry photoshoot for TMRW magazine, and spoke about their "insecurities" and leaning onto their bandmates for emotional support at times.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson looked flawless as they appeared on the front cover in rather minimal ensembles, consisting of barely-there bralets and holding onto a flower in one hand.

The Little Mix official Instagram page has posted one of the photos from the shoot, wherein Thirlwall, Edwards, Pinnock and Nelson are seen standing and giving a fierce look at the camera. Expect for Pinnock, who is rocking a shimmery jacket, all the girls are seen wearing a bralette with casual pants.

Edwards admitted that despite constantly living in a glamorous world, they have their own "insecurities" like everyone else. She told the Magazine, "Even though we're in the public eye and people see us dolled up with hair and make-up, all glam, doesn't mean that we don't have insecurities ourselves."

The 24-year-old continued, "I think that's why we're so passionate about making others speak out about their own insecurities because we have loads," and concluded by saying that they have cried on each other's shoulders.

"I think we have each other, so it makes it easier for us because we always send love to each other and we cry on each other's shoulders. But we want to kind of be a shoulder to cry on for other women out there if that makes sense. That's why we do what we do," Edwards revealed.

Thirlwall also shared her own views on being constantly perfect. "It's almost like you're not allowed to be sad or to have a s**t day, but it just means we͛re human."

She continued, "I think it's good to embrace if you're a bit down. You have to surround yourself with positive people and good people, and remember that it's never the end of the world."

"Things always get better and you have to believe in yourself as well," Jade equipped as Edwards chimed in adding, "My mum always says ͚the only way is up!"