Super agent Jorge Mendes has played down recent reports linking former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria with a late move to Barcelona.

New manager Ernesto Valverde has already made five additions to his squad during the current summer transfer window in the form of Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Marlon Santos and Ousmane Dembele.

On Monday (28 August) Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez said that the Catalans may still sign two more players to complete Valverde's overhaul.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint Germain midfielder Di Maria are the two main candidates to make a late move to the Nou Camp before the transfer window closes in Spain on Friday (1 September).

Fernandez failed to deny those reports, ruling out a move for Nice midifelder Jean Michael Seri but refused to do the same when asked about the Liverpool ace and Di Maria.

"I will not discuss the negotiations with players and possible targets today, the club is working towards signing some players but I do not go into the details of valuations and individuals," Fernandez only said when asked about the pursuit of the former Real Madrid star.

"We are negotiating to sign certain players. We need things sorted quickly as there are not many days left of the transfer window. We hope things progress well and that we are able to present another player this month. We're working on a number of possibilities. We have to wait. We know the type of player we want and the profile we need to improve the team and we will push until the last possible moment. My intention is that one more player comes in and, if it's possible, even two."

Speculation increased on Monday evening after Mendes was spotted at the Barcelona headquarters.

Mendes is no longer the agent of Di Maria but reports in Spain are suggesting that he is still working as an intermediary in the potential move of the former Real Madrid midfielder to the Nou Camp. Meanwhile, it was said that the future of Andre Gomes was also discussed during the meeting with Barcelona considering parting ways with the midfielder to make space for the new additions.

Mendes gave a brief update to Spanish TV La Sexta following the meeting at the Barcelona airport.

Questioned over how the negotiations with the Barcelona went, Mendes just replied: "Alright". But pressed about Di Maria's potential move to the Nou Camp, he said: "It's not true. It's not true what you're saying."

Mendes didn't replied to a similar question regarding Gomes and played down recent reports saying that his client Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with life in the Spanish capital.

Earlier in the summer it emerged that the Portuguese international had asked Los Blancos to leave after being left "outraged" by allegations that he has knowingly failed to pay up to £13m in taxes to the Spanish authorities. The Ballon d'Or winner denies the charge.

Speculation has continued during the summer but asked whether the Real Madrid star is content at the Santiago Bernabeu, he said: "[He is] very well, very well."