Ousmane Dembele is set to be unveiled as new Barcelona player after the La Liga giants record signing completed his medical at the club training ground earlier on Monday (28 August).

On Friday Barcelona confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign the 20-year-old in a deal a deal worth €105m (£97m, $125m) plus add-ons.

The France international also agreed a five-year contract to become the second most expensive player in history after Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain by paying his €222m release clause.

Dembele arrived in Barcelona on Sunday and the club have now confirmed that he has successfully undergone the medical at the Ciutat Esportiva training centre to complete the last step before being presented to the fans.

"I am very happy to be here. It has always been my dream to be at Barça." Dembele said after arriving in Barcelona. "And now I'm here I'm very happy to have achieved my dream."

"This is the best club in the world with the best players in the world ... My aim is to do everything for the club, everything for the team, and to have an understanding with my team-mates."

Dembele will appear at the Nou Camp later to be unveiled as Barcelona's fifth signing of the summer, following the previous arrivals of Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Marlon Santos.

The French starlet will also address the media on Monday afternoon but will be unable to meet Lionel Messi and co as many of his Barcelona teammates are already away due to their international commitments.

Ernesto Valverde only had eight first-team players on Monday when the Catalans returned to training following their Saturday's 2-0 victory over Alaves.

"FC Barcelona's players were back on the training field on Monday morning having been given Sunday off to rest. Naturally those players called up by their national teams were all absent, the club said.

"Ernesto Valverde had eight senior players involved in the session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper: Paco Alcácer, Sergi Roberto, Nélson Semedo, Denis Suárez, Aleix Vidal, Marlon, Munir and Douglas. Their focus will be on the derby against Espanyol after the international break. Goalkeepers Iñaki Peña and Sergi Puig were also involved."

Valverde, meanwhile, will be hoping to add more players to his squad before the transfer window closes on Friday 1 September.

Reports in Spain are claiming that Barcelona are ready to step up the pursuits of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and former Real Madrid ace Angel Di Maria in the coming days as the likes of Arda Turan, Munir and Douglas are expected to be shown the exit door.