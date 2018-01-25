Jose Mourinho plans to use Alexis Sanchez in four different positions with the new signing poised to make his Manchester United debut against Yeovil Town on Friday (26 January).

Sanchez, 29, completed his move from Arsenal on Monday (22 January) after signing a three-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford. Mourinho says he will field a "strong team" at Huish Park under the lights tomorrow and while his new signing has not played since the 3 January, the manager plans to bring him straight into his match day squad.

"We are going to rest a couple of players but we have to go with a very strong team," Mourinho said after confirming Sanchez's place in the squad.

"Because he's in England for quite a long time, I think everybody knows the player he is," Mourinho told a press conference. "I think everybody knows what he did at Arsenal, I try not to speak what he did before in Spain and Italy but in the Premier League he has shown the quality he has.

"We got one of the best attacking players in the world and he's very important for us because we want the best possible players."

Sanchez's arrival has prompted plenty of speculation as to where Mourinho will deploy him in his starting XI. The Chile international shone at Arsenal coming in off the left but also stepped in as a centre-forward for the Gunners. During his rise at Udinese, he impressed on the right, an area of United's attack that arguably demands his presence more than any other.

All three roles are possible for Sanchez in a United shirt, according to Mourinho, who also sees the former Barcelona star taking up a role in behind Romelu Lukaku.

"I know him for many, many years, I was with him in Italy at Udinese, in Spain, when he was at Barcelona, in England, when he was at Arsenal, so our careers are almost made in the same countries simultaneously, so I know him very well.

"I saw him play on the right, on the left, as a striker and behind the striker, these are Alexis' positions.

"I saw him play different tactical systems, different philosophies of different managers, I saw him successful in every country with every manager and every position so he's a player that becomes more than a player because of that motivation, he can play in four different positions."