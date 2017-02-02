The Duggar family may have moved on from the infamous Josh Duggar cheating scandal but it appears Josh is still being haunted by his past deeds. An unconfirmed report has claimed that the former reality star's wife Anna is considering to part her ways from her husband.

According to In Touch magazine, Anna, who shares four children with husband Josh, is reportedly not happy with her married life. The magazine quotes an alleged source saying: "Anna and Josh share the same bed, but she never has sex with him anymore. She just does not want to."

The alleged source of the gossip magazine also claims that the eldest daughter-in-law of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is feeling disgusted after the OkCupid and Ashley Madison revelations that occurred last year. "Anna feels Josh put her through hell with his disgusting behavior, so she believes she is completely justified in squeezing every penny out of him she can."

However, the report appears uncertain as the mother-of-four was seen helping her troubled husband to move on from the sex and cheating scandal after he completed his stint at the faith-based rehabilitation centre. Contrary to the In Touch report, the former 19 Kids and Counting On star and his wife made a rare public appearance as they were spotted posing happily for a family picture during their sister Jinger's wedding with Jeremy Vuolo, in November last year.

The eldest Duggar son, however, will not appear on the wedding special episode of Counting On season 3 as TMZ previously claimed that the TLC producers are chopping off all the scenes featuring him at the wedding venue.

The couple has earlier confessed of undergoing counselling to rebuild their marriage which suffered huge crack for Josh's cheating and porn addiction scandal.