Chris Brown is not mincing words when it comes to his ex-girlfriends as he has admitted to stalking them. The American rapper took to Instagram to declare that if he loves someone, it is difficult to get rid of him as he makes their lives miserable. It is not yet clear whether he wanted Karrueche Tran to get his message.

"Ladies, y'all be complaining about n****s being like stalkers and in love with y'all, kinda crazy and s**t and you get tired of 'em. Well guess what? I'm one of 'em n****s! If I love you, b***h, ain't nobody gon' have you. I'm gon' make you miserable. I'm going to chase that n***a out, and I'm gonna chase you around, and it's done!" Brown said in the video he shared with 35 million of his followers. He later deleted the post.

The 27-year-old Loyal rapper dated Tran on and off from 2011 to 2015. The couple parted ways after the model learned that Brown was the father of baby girl Royalty. Brown has been accused of stalking Tran online, even after she had moved on in her life. He left a cryptic comment on his ex's seductive picture sparking speculation that he still wanted her back in his life.

The R&B singer's possessiveness touched new heights when he went on a public rant against fellow rapper Soulja Boy who commented on a picture of Tran with a string of heart emojis. Their feud escalated to such a level that they called for a boxing match to settle the dispute.

Responding to the online fight between her ex-beau and Soulja Boy, the actress wrote: "This isn't cool or funny..it's draining..not just for me..but for everyone. There's so much more out there in life than 'twitter beefs".

Her comment did not go down well with the F.A.M.E. album hitmaker as he retorted by saying Tran got fame and work in Hollywood because she was his girlfriend. "Living in this dream world of yours, all your friends are your friends because you was Chris Brown's girl," he wrote in one of his posts on the image sharing website.