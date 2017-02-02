Beyonce is pregnant with twins and her adorable announcement on Instagram has melted the hearts of millions of her fans. Her daughter Blue Ivy is also reportedly excited to be a big sister to two baby siblings.

"Blue is so excited to be a big sister. [Beyoncé and Jay] are ecstatic. They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It's even better than they wished for," a source told Us Weekly.

Jay Z and Beyonce prefer to keep their personal life closely guarded have previously revealed that they want their daughter to have some company. "I would like more children. I think my daughter needs some company. I definitely love being big sister," she told ABC news last year.

The music power couple got married in a secret ceremony in 2008 and announced her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Formation singer surprised her 92 million followers by sharing the first look at her growing baby bump. The 35-year-old songstress donned blue and maroon lingerie paired with a pale green sheer veil.

The floral background in the picture made the pop diva look heavenly as she lovingly cradles her pregnant belly. "We would like to share our love and happiness," she captioned the image. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters," she captioned the image while sharing the good news with the world.

Queen Bey's mother and designer Tina Knowles gushed about her famous daughter's pregnancy announcement and thanked God for the 'twin blessing.'"WOW I don't have to keep the secret anymore. I am so happy. God is so good. Twin blessings," she wrote on the image sharing website.