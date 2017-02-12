Superhero movie fans are up for a gala time as DC's biggest ensemble movie, Justice League Part I, will unite Comic book heroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg to face an uncertain threat.

Apart from bringing together the greatest of DC superheroes, Justice League will also play an important role in advancing the DC Extended Universe's (DCEU) storyline.

The fifth movie in the comic's Extended Universe – after Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Suicide Squad and the upcoming Wonder Woman – sets high hopes from Zack Snyder's directorial as well.

Ahead of the movie's release in later half of the year, here are some spoilers from the Justice League film.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead, proceed at your own risk

1. What happens to Superman?

Things might not have turned out well for Superman after he sacrificed himself during the battle against Doomsday in Batman v Superman, but there's still hope for him. According to Screen Rant, the caped crusader will not remain dead for long and will resurrect in the upcoming Justice League film.

However, it remains to be seen, how the Kryptonian will be brought back to life and what his resurrection would mean to Earth's saviours that we know are being assembled into a team by Batman and Wonder Woman.

2. Batman and Superman's clash, Wonder Woman's contribution

It might not be a super-friendly relationship between the two prominent DC figures when Superman is finally resurrected in Justice League. The trailer for the film released at Comic Con has already laid out certain details like how the Dark Knight is assembling a team of meta humans with help from the Diana prince to defend the world against an uncertain threat.

Batman might be at the top of this leader-board at present, but the situation seems likely to change when Superman returns. "There's pretty much an argument between him and Batman as to who is the leader," DC actor Henry Cavill had revealed during an interview.

3. Justice League's biggest adversary – Steppenwolf, but what about Darkseid?

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice deleted scenes have revealed Justice League's great adversary – Steppenwolf, a monster-like creature and uncle of Darkseid in the Comics. The video that surfaced online showed Lex Luthor confronting the supervillain in a Kryptonian bath, and rumour has it that Steppenwolf would be chasing the Mother Boxes at his nephew's command in the film.

Once again CGI would bring to life the monstrous villain and as per reports Game Of Thrones star Ciaran Hinds will portray the character.

Although, Steppenwolf seems to be the uncertain threat to Justice League, his nephew will not be totally absent from the storyline. Darkseid, the ruler of Apokolips is expected to appear again in the DCEU, perhaps in the second part of the film.

Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and executive produced by Ben Affleck will hit theatres on 17 November 2017.