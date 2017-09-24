Sahara Ray is at it again. The former girlfriend of Justin Bieber has now left little to the imagination with an X-rated photo of herself that she shared on the social media.

Wearing nothing but her birthday suit, the model-turned-fashion designer can be seen completely nude as she lies stretched out on a floor in the explicit snap.

Although a soaking wet Ray is seen flashing plenty of skin in the X-rated photo, she did manage to cover up her modesty by strategically placing her arms across her breasts, and covering up her nether region by superimposing large pink flowers keeping in mind Instagram's strict guidelines on posting explicit content.

This is not the first time the 24-year-old has shared explicit snaps of herself on Instagram.

Ray recently posted a photo that shows her flashing plenty of skin while posing for the camera. She is seen with a cigarette in one hand and exposing her breasts in a see-through fishnet dress that she paired with a black leather jacket. Ray has filtered out her nipples using editing features.

"E=91'9.LIXWR," Ray wrote alongside the snap she shared with her 1.3 followers on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

"Your page is AWESOME!! Very glad to connect with you here on Instagram ✨✨, " a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Absolutely beautiful babe!!!!!!"

Hotter than the weather," a fan said.

Another added, "This is kinda arty but street and still glam. I like it."