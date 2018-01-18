Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has quashed speculation over the future of talismanic forward Paulo Dybala, insisting that the Argentine will "undoubtedly remain" in Turin despite links with Manchester United.

After starting the season in incredible goalscoring fashion, Dybala, currently sidelined with a hamstring problem, has struggled to find his best form for the Bianconeri in recent months. 'La Joya' has only plundered four goals in his last 20 matches for Massimiliano Allegri's side after scoring 12 times in the opening 10 games of the current campaign.

Despite his fluctuation in form, Juventus understandably have no desire to cash in on their prized attacker, whose contract with the Italian champions expires in the summer of 2022. Marotta, who has been very vocal about his side's pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in recent months, insists the former Palermo star will not leave for United or indeed any interested party unless he signals his intent to seek pastures new.

"Hes a very strong player, on which we aim a lot," Marotta told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

"Dybala will undoubtedly remain at Juve because we do not need to sell anyone, unless the same player asks for a transfer."

United, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in Dybala, who reportedly has a special clause in his contract which allows the Blaugrana to have a first option to sign him €120m (£110.4m, $143m), but it remains to be seen if the esteemed quartet follow up their admiration for the forward with a formal bid in the summer.

United are already in the midst of making a colossal transfer as Alexis Sanchez prepares to arrive at Old Trafford in a deal which will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan join Arsenal. Tey did reportedly make a move for Dybala last summer - their £70m plus Mkhitaryan proposal was swiftly rebuffed by Juve -who lost Paul Pogba to the Red Devils 18 months ago.