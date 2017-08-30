Actress Kaley Cuoco loves to goof around The Big Bang Theory sets and click candid polaroids of the cast and crew members. The 31-year-old star took to Instagram to share a cute, almost blurred photo of herself, giving a cheeky expression to the camera.

Actor Jim Parsons's on-screen character Sheldon Cooper is barely visible in the background as she captioned the snap saying, "@a.ayers10 caught me doing my Polaroid thang #bts @bigbangtheory_cbs #tapenight#kaleyspolaroids."

Cuoco's post from TBBT season 11 sets is getting fans excited for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on 25 September. A fan of the series wrote, "Waiting for 25th September so badly...Watching previous seasons, again and again, to stop thinking about #BBT."

Another commented, "Excited for the new series :)))" Calling the CBS sitcom the best series, a user wrote in the comment section, "Cheeeese! The Big Bang Theory is the best series of the moment, it feels good to laugh, especially at this moment, thank you all."

"Kaley with her Polaroid a legend is back," declared a fan of Cuoco. Recently, the Penny actor recalled the story of how she adopted her first rescue pet, a pit bull whom she named Norman.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, the 31-year-old actress said that she fell in love with pit bulls. "I knew right away. I wanted this dog to be in my life, " she admitted.

The animal lover goes on to add, "I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm obsessed with this kind of dog. I just found them to be so incredible. I realized what great dogs they were, and how horribly they were seen. And I just didn't want that to happen anymore. So it became a passion."

Other than Norman, Cuoco has three other pets, Shirley, a pit bull mix, adopted a pocket-size shaggy terrier mix named Ruby and a dwarf mini-horse called Shmooshy.