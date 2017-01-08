After Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped the Queen's traditional Christmas celebration for a more laidback affair with the Middletons, the in-laws finally joined the Royal family in Sandringham for the Sunday church service.

Carole, 61, and her husband Michael and daughter Pippa Middleton and her fiancé James Matthews arrived at the Queen's Norfolk estate on Sunday (8 January) morning, a day before Kate's birthday for the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The Queen made her first public appearance since illness forced her to pull out from attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas and New Year's church services for the first time in 64 years.

She was driven, with Prince Philip, to St Mary Magdalene Church on her Sandringham estate for the 11am service on Sunday morning (8 January).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also put in an appearance at the family gathering, having kept a low-profile over the holiday period as they took a break from public duties to spend time with their children at the Middleton's £4.5m Bucklebury estate . The Duchess looked relaxed wearing a designer green coat by Sportmax for the service, which she paired with a grey fur hat and black court shoes.

However it's back to work for Kate and William who have a busy year of official engagements ahead. William wasted no time returning to his day job as a helicopter pilot on 3 January.

The Duchess too has a week of public engagements ahead. On Wednesday Kate is due to drop in on an Early Years Parenting Unit at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families in north London to learn more about their work with families with children under five years old.

The mother-of-two , who turns 35 on Monday, will also carry out a joint engagement with William the same day they visit a Child Bereavement UK cJaentre in Stratford, east London, to mark its first anniversary, Mail Online reports.

On the personal front the young royals also have their hands full. The Duke and Duchess will leave their Norfolk residence in 2017 and set up home again in Kensington Palace. The move has been prompted by the decision to begin Prince George's schooling in London. The three-year-old is expected to attend the £6,500-a-term Wetherby School in London, which is less than a mile from the palace.

The move will also enable the couple to take on more royal duties and official engagements on behalf of the Queen who at 90, is looking to lighten her workload.

Kate's sister Pippa will also be walking down the aisle in what has been dubbed the society wedding of the year as she ties the knot to hedgefund manager James Matthews.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on Kate as royal watchers predict that the Cambridge's may announce a third addition to the family amid reports that the 35-year-old is keen to add to her family with a sibling for George and Charlotte.

For the moment though, Kate is expected to celebrate her 35th birthday privately with the Duke of Cambridge and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.