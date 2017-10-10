Known for her glamorous tabloid spreads, former English model recently sent social media into a meltdown with her sultry bikini-clad photo from the past. And as it appears, just like the 39-year-old star, her fans were also thrown back into a reminiscing mode over the snap.

Showing off her natural beauty and a more youthful appearance, Price posed for the beach shot, smouldering into the lenses in a white two-piece. So much so, even her hair was styled to ooze old Hollywood elegance in a messy wet-look.

No sooner had the Loose Women star shared the image on Instagram that fans flocked to the comments section to pour their heart out. It seems like even her million plus social media followers couldn't help but recall Price's stylish days as a glamour model.

"You love a throwback lately don't ya," a user shared, as others went down the memory lane. "Remember this one well one of the first I had on my wall thanks Mrs Price," commented a second fan.

Another one wrote, "Beautiful then and now, Princess looks like you a lot in this photo." There were several other too, who were fascinated with the striking similarities between a young Price and her 10-year-old daughter Princess, whom she shares with her ex Peter Andre.

"Looking just like Princess here," a third fan shared adding to the string of compliments. "Spitting image of princess," read another comment.

The throwback snap, however, also sparked a debate over the results of her cosmetic surgery; with most fans agreeing that Price shouldn't have undergone the procedure.

Earlier, the mother-of-five admitted getting a "Silhouette Face Lift" – a process that uses permanent surgical threads that remain in the skin tissue. But, her son Junior wasn't a great fan of the results.

"This is what Junior said: 'Mum you are so beautiful. Why did you have to have it done?'" she revealed on her show.