If Orlando Bloom had his way, he would have got his then-girlfriend Katy Perry to strip naked and join him on his infamous nude paddle-boarding excursion. But the songstress was "just not in the mood".

In a new interview, the pop star opened up about her steamy adventures with The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor last year, which went on to become a trending topic on social media.

After joking about a "lot of therapy" following the paddleboarding incident, Perry revealed, "[Orlando] asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was just like, It's one of those things where I was like, 'oh nah'".

Although, the Bon Appetit hitmaker gave a miss to stripping off in the ocean, she noted that she did take her clothes off on their private yacht.

"You know when you're dating someone sometimes, it's exciting to be like, 'oh should we try and make out over here in this place?' or what have you, and I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!" the 32-year-old singer told radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

She jokingly added that her ex was "just trying to show off for all the people back at the shore". However, Bloom has gone on record in the past admitting that he had no clue he was being watched or photographed.

"It's been talked about so much I'm over it already," the actor had said while appearing on Nick Grimshaw's show in April. While Bloom reckoned that his naked rowing photographs effectively "broke the internet", he added on a note of humour, "My poor son! He's got a lot to live up to."

Amid much speculation, Perry and Bloom's relationship came out in the public in January last year. However, their short-lived romance only lasted until March 2016 when the couple called it quits.