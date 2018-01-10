Pop superstar Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she believes that spanking is an acceptable form of parental discipline.

The mother of two divulged her techniques for dealing with her children's bad behaviour during a recent appearance on New York radio show The Buzz.

"I'm not above a spanking, which people aren't necessarily into," she said. "I don't mean hitting her hard, just mean a spanking."

The 35-year-old former American Idol champion explained that while her parenting style was heavily influenced by the way she was brought up, she understood that it might raise some eyebrows.

"My parents spanked me and I did fine in life and I feel fine about it and I do that as well," Clarkson said.

"That's a tricky thing when you're out in public because then people think that's wrong or something. But I find nothing wrong with a spanking."

"I'm from the South, y'all, so we get spankings," she said. "My mom would call the principal if I ever ended up in the principal's office and give permission for her to spank me.

"I'm a well-rounded individual with a lot of character so I think it's fine."

However, Clarkson, who shares daughter River Rose, aged three, and son Remington Alexander, one, with husband Brandon Blackstock, knows that there is a fine line.

"I warn her," she said of the steps she takes before resorting to spanking. "I'm like, 'Hi, I'm going to spank you on your bottom if you don't stop right now' and honestly it's really helped. She doesn't do that kind of stuff as often."