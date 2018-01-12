Model Kendall Jenner has left viewers stunned by posing naked in a racy Harper's Bazaar February photoshoot which involved a transparent raincoat and a lot of water.

The 22-year-old model stripped for the shot wherein she's seen reclining on a pink plastic chair, wearing transparent Chanel cape and clear boots to cover her modesty as she is hit by a gush of water.

For the cover shoot, she rocked a red patent leather dress from Calvin Klein and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings for a close-up snap.

In another photo, Jenner wore a black patterned Ralph Lauren Collection gown along with a large clear sunhat from Christian Cowan. The magazine has shared the naked photo on her official Instagram page and wrote, "The naked truth of @kendalljenner. We tapped her best friend @caradelevingne to interview her about fame and family for our February 2018 issue."

Alongside the racy shoot, in an interview with the magazine conducted by Cara Delevingne, the Kardashian member also admitted that she's fighting a battle with anxiety and panic attacks.

"I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," she told the magazine.

"Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it's hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. You go online and you see everyone saying the worst things to each other, and it's hard to stay positive. It's hard not to get eaten alive by all the negativity."

Delevingne then sought her opinion on the difference between being a supermodel today and 20 years ago. Kendall said, "I've actually talked about it with a couple of women, like Cindy Crawford, who have been doing this for a long time. I feel like social media obviously has a lot to do with how it's different."

She went on to add that people assume that it is easier for models today as there is social media. The Jenner sister said, "I still had to go to all the castings, I still had to go meet all the photographers, I still had to do all of that to get to where I am now. There wasn't a step taken out just because I had social media. I still have 12-hour days, I still have even 24-hour days sometimes; I still have to do all those things. We don't work any less hard than the '90s models did when they were young."