Cast your minds back to September. Hollywood A-lister Kevin Spacey was one of the highest paid actors on US television, a seemingly untouchable presence sitting head and shoulders above his acting peers.

Having played over 100 roles in TV, film and in theatre, the 58-year-old had two Oscars, a Golden Globe and a Bafta on his mantelpiece. He was admired by millions and was set to go down in history as a screen legend. However, then the storiescame.

On the 30 October, the former shoe salesman came out as gay after he was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Responding to Star Trek Discovery star Anthony Rapp's claims that he made unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was just 14, he said: "This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man."

LGBT activists immediately accused him of "deflecting" from what they felt was the true issue at hand — being sexually inappropriate with an underage boy.

Within days of that Pandora's box opening, an unnamed British actor claimed he woke to find the Oscar-winning star performing a sex act on him after he had passed out in Spacey's home.

The tide continued to turn, with current and former House of Cards employees claiming that Spacey caused a "toxic" work environment through a pattern of sexual harassment and assault, including non-consensual touching and "crude" comments. TV anchor Heather Unruh then called for him to be thrown in jail for assaulting her son.

Today his reputation is in tatters and it has been confirmed that the star – worth an estimated £75m – has been exorcised from Ridley Scott's new film All the Money in the World.

Although no filmmaker wants a tarnished name linked to their project, the move to reshoot all the shamed star's scenes so close to the 22 December release is unprecedented. Despite boasting a prolific career that has spanned over three decades, Spacey isn't invincible and there is no doubt that the sex scandal will hit his pockets hard.

While he stands to still take home a seven-figure salary from his role in All the Money in the World, going forward, he will struggle to land the type of the acting roles and endorsement gigs he's grown accustomed to.

According to Forbes, the cancellation of his Netflix's House of Cards alone after five seasons could cost Spacey up to $6.5m in future earnings. He played a lead role in the White House drama, for which he was handsomely paid $500,000 per episode of the season and also acted as an executive producer.

Will Spacey ever bounce back from this scandal? Misha Sher, Head of Sport & Entertainment at Mediacom, says that it would take a miracle.

"While he hasn't been found guilty of any wrongdoing yet, there are new allegations coming to light every day. We've seen Netflix pull House of Cards and now Spacey has been cut out of his latest film," he told IBTimes UK.

"These are signs that the industry believes the allegations are likely to be proven and want to distance themselves from the actor. Looking at the way this is unfolding, it's difficult to see Kevin Spacey being featured in any other movies unless the allegations against him are proven to be false."

Celebrity brand expert Eric Schiffer agrees that Spacey's "career is now buried in a Hollywood cemetery" and Tinseltwon wouldn't touch him with a 10-foot barge pole.

"He is the [Harvey] Weinstein of leading men, and Hollywood producers and studios want six degrees of separation from anything Kevin Spacey. Most fans won't want to watch, and if some do, it will be with disgust when he hits the screen like watching a vial outcast from civil society."