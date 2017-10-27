Drama never ends in the Kardashian family. In a promo released for this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 10, Kourtney Kardashian surprised Kim Kardashian West with some shocking details about latter's assistant, Steph Shepherd.

In the clip, Kim asks Kourtney, "How was last night? I heard you went out with Steph." To which she replies, "It was fun. We had a good fun night," and goes on to warn the mother of two.

"But just a heads up we were talking and she was just saying she didn't know what she wanted to do in life and she feels like maybe she's in a place where like she's unfulfilled job-wise...I feel like she's just looking to like evolve," Kourtney says, much to Kim's surprise.

Shepherd is currently the COO of Kardashian West Brands helping the mogul with her projects outside of the family's reality show.

A visibly-shocked Kim thinks that it is "unprofessional" to talk about such things to Kourtney and not her. "I mean she does have a bigger role in designing Kimoji and doing stuff like that. But I do think it's like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not to me...I mean don't you think that's like a little bit unprofessional?" the wife of Kanye West explains in the promo clip.

However, the younger sister defends Steph' motives and adds, "I think we were talking about like life in general and because we were talking about it then she brought it up."

"That's like a convo she should have with me," a clearly miffed Kim further states, but Kourtney points out, "Well now you have the insider info, you can have your answer all prepared. I'm just giving you a heads up because she's probably gonna say something."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians new episodes airs every Sunday at 9 pm EST only on E! Network. The Selfish author, who turned 37 on 21 October continued her birthday celebrations at the Carousel Restaurant in Los Angeles.

She was joined by her husband, Kanye West, her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, her momager, Kris Jenner, pal Jonathan Cheban, and several others for the intimate family dinner.