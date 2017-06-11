After making news for her romantic reunion with girlfriend Kristen Stewart, supermodel Stella Maxwell took to the runway like a true catwalk queen.

The Victoria's Secret Angel, who is no stranger to daring styles, turned out in a see-through outfit at the Moschino Resort Collection show in Los Angeles.

One of Maxwell's stunning outfits on the runway included a sheer lilac gown with flame designs at the hem paired with a complementary hat. While the revealing gown pushed the boundaries of fashion, it also displayed Maxwell's famous curves as she walked down the ramp.

The 27-year-old model chose to go braless underneath the sheer gown covering her modesty with nude-hued lingerie.

As racy as her lavender dress was, Maxwell's other outfit of the night – a knee-length flirty pink dress – was more somber with a play of strategically placed designs and motifs.

"Opening @MOSCHINO resort show last night in my fav city LA," Maxwell captioned a picture of her powder-pink Mochino dress on Instagram. "A Dream! Thank u so much to my dear friend @itsjeremyscott i love you so much," she added.

With the latest runway experience, Maxwell joins the ranks of fashion royalty like supermodel Miranda Kerr, Ashley Graham, and Hailey Baldwin. Even the front-row crowd cheering the divas at the Moschino show was star-studded with A-listers such as Fergie, Vanessa Hudgens and Sarah Hyland.

But amongst all, it was Maxwell's actress girlfriend, who stole the limelight for absolutely personal reasons. Ever the doting lover, the Twilight actress kept her girlfriend company as she prepared for the fashion show backstage.

Earlier in the day, however, the couple was photographed enjoying a romantic stroll together after their mini-reunion in LA.

As things get serious between Stewart and Maxwell, sources claim that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. The model – who is based in New York – has already moved in with the 27-year-old actress in her four-bedroom LA apartment, according to reports quoting sources.

Aside from Maxwell, Stewart has had her fair share of Hollywood romances and was most recently linked to Cara Delevingne's ex-girlfriend St Vincent.