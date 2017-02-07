Kurt Angle has revealed why Steve Austin is the most underappreciated star in the history of the WWE. The Olympic gold medallist has said that Austin's "Stone Cold" gimmick was the reason why the Rattlesnake's wrestling skills sometimes went unnoticed by the WWE universe.

The former WWE champion, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame a night before WrestleMaina 33 on 2 April, speaking on Statement Show, said Austin's "character was so strong" that it sometimes overshadowed the star's wrestling skills.

"They didn't know that he was actually one of the best wrestlers," Angle said.

Austin was the one from whom Angle learnt much about wrestling in the WWE during the Attitude Era.

"I learned so much from him. We didn't even have to put matches together. He'd just tell me what to do at the time. I never had anybody do that for a whole, entire match," Angle said.

"And Austin, for 80 percent of it, we'd have the finish planned, or the comeback and the finish planned, and the rest of it, Austin would just guide me through because, back then, I was only in the business a year or a year and a half. I was main eventing with Austin and I had no idea what I was doing! So, I needed someone like him. He helped me a lot," he added.

Now, the WWE universe knows why Angle wants Austin to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Angle, in an recent interview with Sports Illustrated, said it's "a no-brainer" when asked as to who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I had just started with WWE and had a program with Austin right after I beat Rock for the world title. I had a quick skit with Stephanie and Triple H, and then it was right on to Austin. We had some memorable feuds and some very funny segments, so he is at the top of my list," Angle said.

Austin departed from the WWE following a fight with The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003.