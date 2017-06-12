Kylie Jenner does not shy away from showing her affection for her friends. The 19-year-old model showed her love for her friend Stassie Karanikolaou in the most epic way possible on Thursday night (8 June).

While celebrating Karanikolaou's 20th birthday at the Revolve Social Club in Los Angeles, Jenner kissed her blonde pal on the lips as she wished her a happy birthday. After locking lips, the pair posed for cameras.

happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life â­ï¸ shine bby xx A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 9, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

For the occasion, Jenner wore an all-black top that connected in the front with chains.

Jenner shared the kissing video on Instagram with the caption. "happy birthday @stassiebaby to my sister for life. shine bby xx."

The birthday girl also shared a picture of her with Jenner and a friend who could be Jordyn Woods, on the social media application. "Forever." Karanikolaou captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Jenner has been accused of stealing design ideas from an independent fashion label PluggedNYC. This was following the launch of her Kylie Shop that made its online debut on Thursday to massive fanfare.

PluggedNYC has shared an alleged message exchange dated a month ago, which shows that Jenner had reached out to them about acquiring some samples. "I am the influence *drops mic. Copy & Paste down to the shoes I used on my models," PluggedNYC CEO Tizita Balemlay wrote alongside a picture of her label's cameo designs with one of Kylie's on social media. "The Kardashains will take your n**** & brand I stamp lmfaooo."

"Them: Did you invent Camo? Me: Nope, but I sure as hell brought it back to life and pushed the two piece Camo movement," They added in a follow-up post: "I can't remember one brand that sold matching Camo two pieces that weren't generic tees with cargo for ladies before my brand, unless it was custom."

"But hey... money is power smh I started my brand with pennies funny how someone can just take a whole movement bc of how much money and power they have. (sic)"