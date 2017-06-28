Social media queen Kylie Jenner has once again taken Instagram by storm with a series of eye-popping pictures from her latest photoshoot featuring her in a variety of swimwear.

The lip-kit maven, who is known to treat her fans and followers to sizzling photographs every now and then, shared the images in a bid to promote her new line of sunglasses. And needless to say, Jenner has effectively set pulses racing with her latest shots.

In one of the images, Jenner transforms into a Baywatch babe as she dons a red-hot swimwear paired with a sexy corset.

With her raven locks swept to the side, the reality star further attracts attention to her svelte figure and her ware – which is a retro-style cat-eye sunglass.

Later, the young entrepreneur trades her infamous poker-straight hair for a chic pixie cut style as she models her second pair of shades from the capsule collection for Quay Australia.

Instead of the Baywatch-style monokini, however, Jenner this time is decked in a sombre pink one-piece with an over-sized aviator glass resting on her face.

Even the backgrounds are colour-coordinated to ensure that all eyes are on the star's incredible looks and her brand new sunglasses.

Following the round of skimpy swimwear, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped into an orange bodycon dress featuring cut-outs all along the length of the outfit. Complementing the look, however, Jenner had her hair done into a tight knot while smouldering into the lenses in another pair of shades.

The range of eyewear created in collaboration with the Australian brand is called QUAYXKYLIE and will be launched on 11 July. Teasing her new range, Jenner said, "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."