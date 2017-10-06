When your famous bottom has a fanbase of its own, there is no Photoshop required. After being accused of doctoring her curves in an Instagram post, Kylie Minogue has taken to social media to set the record straight.

The drama kicked off after the Spinning Around songstress shared the cover photo of her 2018 calendar. In the picture, the 49-year-old singer looks seductively at the camera as she poses in a crop top and zig-zag high-waisted knickers. She sports loose waves as she leans against a ledge to show off her svelte physique.

However, some of her eagle-eyed followers couldn't help but notice the curved shadows on the white wall behind her.

One unimpressed commenter branded it a "photoshop fail" while another wrote: "Hey Kylie! You look great and sexy! , But what is wrong with the chair and the wall behind you?"

A third person added: "Kylie, the cover's awful photoshop shows :/ please fix that".

Realising that her rear end was at risk of losing its credibility, the Australian star returned to Instagram to share a picture of herself stood by the wall in question enjoying a cup of tea.

"#lovers you have EAGLE [eye]s!! I'll ask the Chateau Marmont to straighten their walls but it's part of the charm!!#wonkywalls" she told her 1.5 million followers. "However, thanks for being ON IT!"

Scores of her followers took to the comment section to praise her for silencing the naysayers in such a classy way, while also taking time to compliment her youthful looks.

"Jeeez, some people seriously, wonky walls, Photoshop ect ect, don't even justify your time on a reply princess, but it's a great reply, by the way, we #lovers all know the truth. Shame people are so shallow," one person wrote while another added: "I never even noticed the 'wonky walls'. @kylieminogue you look sensational x."