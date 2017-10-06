Thousands were left heartbroken when Game of Thrones hunk Kit Harington announced his wedding with long-time girlfriend Rose Leslie via a newspaper announcement.

And looks like die-hard fans of the show and Jon Snow loyalists might be up for some more disappointment, in case one's expecting a Winterfell-style wedding.

Making an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the newly engaged star finally spoke about what has been on everyone's mind – his upcoming nuptials with his Scottish love. Much to the disappointment of many hopeful fans, however, the actor dismissed any hopes for a Game of Thrones-style wedding.

"There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that," said the 30-year-old English star.

Rewinding a little, Harington – who stars in the upcoming BBC drama Gunpowder – went on to recall the moment for his fans when he finally popped the question to Leslie. And if his words are any proof, the proposal was not what he had planned for.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he says, "but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early."

Realising his rude wording, the actor quickly rephrased, saying, "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early."

News of the couple's impending wedding broke in September, and needless to say it was done in the most adorable yet old-fashioned way – with an announcement in the "Forthcoming Marriages" section of the Times of London newspaper.

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire," it read.

While fans might not see the GOT pair donning traditional Northern costumes on their wedding or have direwolves gracing the ceremony, it has certainly come to a full circle with Jon Snow and Ygritte preparing to tie the knot in real life.