The Las Vegas massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in US history, claiming the lives of at least 50 people and leaving more than 200 injured.

Gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire at an open-air country music concert in the centre of Las Vegas from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel at around 10.30pm (05:30 GMT) on Sunday 1 October.

Police described the shooting as a "lone wolf" attack but said they have arrested a possible accomplice, an Asian woman named as Marilou Danley.

With at least 50 people confirmed dead, the Las Vegas massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, claiming more lives than Omar Mateen's attack on a nightclub in Orlando last year.

Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 58 others when he opened fire inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Several mass shootings have taken place in the US in the past decade, prompting calls for tougher gun laws and sparking an intense debate between the gun lobby and politicians pushing for restrictions on weapons' sales.

In 2014, 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot dead 20 school children, aged between six and seven, and six adults at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut.

32 people lost their lives at Virginia Polytechnic Institute when university student Seung-Hui Cho fired more than 100 rounds before killing himself.