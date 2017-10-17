Marilyn Manson has reignited his feud with Justin Bieber, calling the Canadian singer a "girl" with a "mind of a squirrel".

In a recent radio interview with Cindy Scull, the Sweet Dreams singer lashed out at the Love Yourself singer, saying he doesn't want to fight with a "girl".

"Well he's in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently," 48-year-old said while pointing out that the 23-year-old singer "doesn't wear a shirt."

"But no, I don't like to fight with girls, so I don't want to fight with Justin Bieber," he was quoted as saying by NME.

When asked about the whole t-shirt merchandise incident, Manson said: "I don't know, because I don't know how to use the mind of a squirrel."

He continued, "It is representing rock and roll though, I appreciate the fact that you identify with the integrity that I try to represent with rock music."

"Because if I don't do it, who else is going to? If you want to fuck with that, if you tap the cobra, you're going to get the fangs. If you kiss the cobra, you get the venom. I'm not really sure what that metaphor means, but you can just absorb that and put it into your own brain."

Manson's latest outburst comes just weeks after he said he had reconciled with Bieber, who apparently told him via text messages "I'm so sorry" for the "I made you relevant again" comment.

On the Howard Stern show, Manson had even hinted at a possible collaboration with Bieber after revealing the text messages he had received from Beiber on the show.

"Bro it's Bieber, what's up with this article? I thought we had a pretty pleasant interaction. Also if anything wasn't squared away with the t-shirts, I'm so sorry. Anyway, regardless, it kinda stung seeing that I came off as an asshole, or even just was an asshole. Sorry?" Bieber apparently said in the text messages.

Manson replied to the text messages, saying, "You were just being you, no beef here. I said, 'You were just being you.'" "Which could mean, 'You were just being an asshole.'"