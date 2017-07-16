Close
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton led from wire-to-wire on Sunday (16 July) as he eased to a record-equalling fifth career British Grand Prix win. The three-time world champion's fourth successive victory at Silverstone saw him move level with fellow Briton Jim Clark and Alain Prost on the all-time list.

He is now only one point adrift of Sebastian Vettel in the title race after his key rival failed to make the podium and eventually stuttered to a disappointing seventh-place finish after being passed by Valtteri Bottas on lap 44 and suffering a disastrous late puncture.

Teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who ran in second for most of the race, also sustained a puncture towards the end and did well to cross the line in third as Bottas benefited from Ferrari's significant misfortune to secure a Silver Arrows one-two.

It was a fine drive from the Finn, who started in ninth after being handed a five-place grid penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change.

Victory for Hamilton, whose 67th pole position put him just one short of Michael Schumacher's leading mark, came after a week in which he faced staunch criticism for being the only driver to skip a Formula One live event held on the streets of central London. The 32-year-old instead opted to travel to Greece for a two-day holiday with friends in the build-up to his home race.

It was a mark of Hamilton's dominance in Northamptonshire that he pitted on lap 26 and re-emerged with his race lead still intact.

"It's never easy," he said in a podium interview with American actor Owen Wilson. "That's a feeling I can't really describe. it feels amazing to be up here. I'm so proud to see these great flags everywhere. The support this weekend has been immense. I'm really proud I could do this for you all.

"The team were faultless this weekend, Valtteri did an incredible job as well so it's the perfect weekend for us. There's a long, long way to go [in the championship]."

Drive of the Day honours went to Daniel Ricciardo, who was also hit with a pre-race penalty. The Australian climbed from 19th to fifth, eventually finishing behind fellow Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who had earlier been locked in a fascinating battle with Vettel before falling victim to an undercut.

There was widespread concern for broadcaster and former racer Martin Brundle as he was taken ill before he could accept a trophy from Ross Brawn to mark 20 years of pre-race gridwalks, although Sky Sports have now confirmed that the 58-year-old is suffering from a stomach virus.

The F1 roadshow rolls into Hungary in two weeks' time as we prepare to enter the second half of an engrossing 2017 campaign.

