LG's G series flagship, the G6, will reportedly run the Snapdragon 821 chip instead of the 835, which was unveiled at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas.

The 835 is claimed to be the first mobile application processor to be manufactured using 10nm architecture, offering improved performance and greater power efficiency. The new processor with several improvements is expected to ship in commercial devices in the first half of 2017.

HTC recently launched the U Ultra powered by the Snapdragon 821, and LG's flagship might follow the same trend. According to Forbes, Samsung would be the first smartphone vendor to lay its hands on new chipset, which is expected to be used in the Galaxy S8.

"The Snapdragon 835 won't be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches," an industry insider told Forbes.

The report further suggests that Samsung might launch the handset on 14 April in South Korea, which means the premium-tier Snapdragon chip would be available in adequate numbers only after that. This is said to be the reason the LG G6 might be equipped with the Snapdragon 821.

Earlier, with the G4, LG opted for the Snapdragon 808 instead of the 810, although the latter was the latest. The company earlier made it clear that it is more important to use a proven chip than the latest and the fastest.

The LG G6 is rumoured to get Google Assistant and sport slim bezels and a dual-camera.