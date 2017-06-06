Cheryl and Liam Payne have vowed never to do a duet. The One Direction heartthrob has said that he and the former Girls Aloud singer would sound "cheesy" if they did make a song together.

The Strip That Down hitmaker said he and his partner doing a duet would be like former couple Katie Price and Peter Andre's single. The former 39-year-old glamour model and the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 44, had their own version of A Whole New World from Disney's Aladdin released in 2006.

Payne further said that his 33-year-old partner probably would refuse to do a duet with him.

"I think sometimes those things can go a bit cheesy. We're not going to do the Katie Price and Peter Andre," Liam said on the chances of the couple collaborating for a song, according to The Metro. "She wouldn't have me anyway. She'd kick me off. I'm lucky to be here still."

Cheryl and Payne welcomed their first child together this March. They have named their baby boy Bear. The couple might be looking to have more children as Payne, in a recent interview, revealed that he and Cheryl have been thinking about giving their son a brother or sister.

"We have spoken about this. We will see what happens ... We are in a routine now and loving life. We sit round with Bear, watch old films like Ritchie Rich and Stand By Me, have a laugh," he told The Mirror.

Payne also heaped praises on his partner for being an "amazing" and "strong woman".

"She's very headstrong. She's a strong woman. We had Kimberley Walsh round and she couldn't believe that we'd got baby Bear into such a good routine," he said.

"Cheryl's just been amazing. She doesn't want to miss the close contact with him. And the thing people don't know is she has done it all herself. When she first got pregnant, I couldn't keep up with everything."