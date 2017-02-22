Lindsay Lohan has claimed she was "racially profiled" while wearing a headscarf at London's Heathrow airport.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (21 February), the movie star described a moment when an unnamed airport official allegedly asked her to take off the scarf while travelling to New York.

Lohan told the show's presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid the incident happened on her return from Turkey, where she had recently met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and seven-year-old Syrian girl Bana al-Abed.

She said: "I got stopped recently and was racially profiled. She opened my passport, saw 'Lindsay Lohan' and immediately started apologising.

"But then said 'take off your headscarf'."

She said she did not mind complying but added: "What scared me was how would another woman who doesn't feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? I was kind of in shock."

British travel regulations state: "If you're wearing headgear for religious or cultural reasons, you can ask for it to be checked using a hand-held scanner so you don't have to remove it."

An airport spokesman said: "Heathrow respects the cultural and religious needs of all passengers travelling through the airport. We work hard to provide our passengers with great service while ensuring everyone remains safe and secure."

Lohan was also questioned on rumours that she was converting to Islam.

"Any religion a person chooses is a personal belief, just as a spirituality is," she said.

She added it would not be right to confirm something she has yet to make her mind upon.