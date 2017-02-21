Angelina Jolie fought back tears as she opened up about the divorce from Hollywood star Brad Pitt during a candid chat. However, the actress' tearful interview in the middle to her divorce battle with Pitt may not have gone down well with her soon-to-be ex-husband, according to Hollywood Life.

A source claims, "Brad was disappointed by Angelina's tearful interview. He doesn't see her as the victim in this whole drama."

While the actor's representative allegedly denied from commenting about this, the gossip report further claimed that the Allied actor wants to speed-up the legal process to finalise his divorce from Jolie.

"All Brad wants to do right now is get the divorce finalized and hash out a suitable custody agreement that gives him fair access to his kids," according to the report.

The report follows a recent BBC interview, wherein the 41-year-old actress addressed her contentious split from Pitt for the first time since filing divorce papers in September, 2016.

Jolie seemed visibly emotional as she spoke about the "difficult time" her family has been facing while coping with the split.

"Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole family, we've all being through a difficult time," the humanitarian said. "My focus is my children, our children... and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

Less than six months after the split, the actress publicly addressed her divorce and if her words are any indication, she is still struggling with the day-to-day challenges.

"Right now, I'm going through a moment when just everybody's in my room. Two dogs, two hamsters and two children at the moment. It's wonderful," she explained laughing. "But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get [the] dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."

Pitt and Jolie, who fell in love on the set of their 2005 movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith filed for divorce last year ending their 12-year-long relationship. They are parents to six children - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.