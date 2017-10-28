Thousands of fans descended on LA's Hollywood Bowl on Friday night (27 October) to celebrate the life and legacy of late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, a pivotal figure in 21 st century rock.

Bennington, who battled with addiction and depression, was found dead at his Los Angeles, California home on 20 July after taking his own life, on what would have been his close friend Chris Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park delivered on their promise to hold a public celebration to properly honour their frontman and the sold-out show was live-streamed on Linkin Park's official YouTube page.

In their first performance since Bennington's passing, bandmates Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn paid tribute by leaving a lone mic stand to stand front and centre during their performance of 2003 hit Numb.

Emotional fans were also encouraged to sing Bennington's vocal part during a spine-tingling rendition of In The End as the band played.

Linkin Park were supported by the likes of Blink-182, System Of A Down and Korn's Jonathan Davis who also performed at the memorial concert.

In addition to paying tribute, Bennington's wife Talinda delivered a rousing speech reminding fans across the world that "It is time that we recognised that mental health is as important as our physical health. It is my mission to make it easier for people to have access to mental health resources".

All proceeds from the will benefit Music for Relief's 'One More Light Fund' set up in memory of the father of six.

"The fund will support Chester's favorite Music for Relief program: Solar Suitcases - solar electricity kits - for remote health clinics without electricity," they said in a statement. "The fund will also shine a light on mental health; helping individuals and families coping with mental and emotional struggles."

Earlier in October, Bennington made a posthumous appearance on Carpool Karaoke after his widow Talinda Bentley gave the green light for the episode – filmed days before his death – to be aired.

Throughout the 24-minute segment, he appears upbeat as he belts out some of the band's biggest hits including Numb, In the End and Talking To Myself.