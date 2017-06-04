Lionel Richie's bassist was rushed to hospital with self-inflicted wounds suffered when he stabbed himself after ingesting weed edibles.

Ethan Farmer, who completed a worldwide tour with Richie for his album Tuskegee in 2012, had a horrific reaction after eating the pot brownies.

Emergency services were called around 10pm local time (6am BST) on 30 May to his home in San Fernando Valley where they found Farmer bleeding profusely.

The 42-year-old bassist, also known as EBASSMAN, has played on the albums of several Grammy Award-winning artists including Aretha Franklin's The Great Diva Classics, Diddy's Press Play and Janet Jackson's Live in Hawaii.

He has also performed alongside Destiny's Child, Justin Timberlake and Nicole Scherzinger.

His friends said Farmer turned incredibly violent after eating the drugs and stabbed himself all over his body. He is still in hospital but is said to be in a stable condition.

Farmer declined to comment on the incident to US media outlets, but told them he was recovering.