Lisa Armstrong has admitted that she had a "tough year" after fans pointed out she too has been suffering like Ant McPartlin, who is divorcing her after 11 years of marriage.

According to The Mirror, Armstrong, who is a make-up artist by profession, acknowledged she had a rough time in the past 12 months when fans showered her with love and support on social media, with one asking her if she was doing okay.

"Everyone is talking about Ant but just wanted to say you've had a tough year as well & I hope you are ok," a fan said, to which Armstrong replied, "Thank-you,"

"You're very kind," Armstrong replied to a fan who praised her for her "bravery and graciousness".

The support for Armstrong came after McPartlin in his speech at the National Television Awards said the past 12 months had been "tough" on him.

TV presenters McPartlin and his best pal Declan Donnelly won a hat-trick of awards at the show, which was held at the London's 02 Arena. They won the best presenter for the 17th year running. The duo also won best challenge gong show and the Bruce Forsyth Award.

"Thank you, I'm shaking," McPartlin said in his speech. "It's been quite a year, a tough 12 months, so winning this really means a lot, to my family and friends, some of who are here tonight, thanks very much."

While receiving the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, McPartlin said, "Thank you very much, it's an honour to pick this award up and we started filming Saturday Night Takeaway today and we filmed a tribute to Bruce so this is very apt."

Last month, McPartlin announced he was splitting from Armstrong in a statement, wherein he said he was "sad" because he was ending his marriage after 11 years.

According to The Sun, McPartlin has offered Armstrong £31m ($44m) to avoid a messy court battle amid their divorce.

"It's a huge amount but he wants Lisa to be financially and emotionally supported. He still views her as a best friend and wants them both to be able to walk away from the marriage positively," a source told the publication. "He is happy to give Lisa 50% in the divorce if that is what is agreed by their lawyers."

While a source close to Armstrong told the publication that she "is not motivated by money and doesn't want a fight."