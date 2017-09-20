Little Mix's singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has set the temperatures soaring by sharing a saucy snap on social media. The 25-year-old is seen floating her tiny waist and pert booty in an almost see-through yellow outfit for the Instagram photo.

Dressed in vibrant co-ord featuring frill detail trousers teamed with a matching crop top, the British singer wore a black bandeau bra and matching high-rise underwear underneath to hide her modesty. She wore that same dress for the music video for Little Mix's Reggaetón Lento remix.

The singer sexily caressed with her long raven tresses, and captioned the Instagram post saying, "Obsessed.. @slashedbytia #reggaetonlentoRemix."

The sexy photo was clearly a hit among her fans as it garnered a whopping 165,030 likes within a day. The post was flooded with fire emojis from her 3 million followers, approving her style statement.

A user wrote, "Hotter than hell" in the comments section, while another said, "You are so f**king hot." A fan of Little Mix's Reggaeton Lento music video wrote, "I really like your video reggaeton lento. I watched it a thousand times. You all are so HOT."

"Obsessed with this ! Your lush," wrote a follower complimenting her long tresses. "Queen slaaaay love you Leigh," said another. Most fans are congratulating the singer for reaching the three million fomark on Instagram.

"Leigh congrats on 3million, you deserve it queen, " a user commented, while another pointed out, "3m followers? You f**king deserve more coz you guys are legend."

Another admirer wrote, "3 MILLION LEIGH-LEIGH!! and you look as gorgeous as ever.!"

Little Mix and CNCO recently released their raunchy music video for their remix of Reggaetón Lento, featuring all the leading singers, Perrie Edwards. Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall.

Jesy Nelson heated things up by flaunting ample cleavage in a tiny bralette for the video and was joined by Perrie Edwards, who bared her midriff in a scanty crop top and Thirlwall wore a gipsy style skirt and top with a crown for the raunchy video.