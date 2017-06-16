Jurgen Klopp is looking to raise around £50m ($63.8m) this summer by allowing Liverpool's out-of-favour players to leave the club.

According to The Times, Lazar Markovic, Mamadou Sakho and Alberto Moreno are said to be on the list of players that do not have a future at Anfield.

Dominic Solanke has been Liverpool's only signing thus far with his fee to be decided by a tribunal after he moved on a free transfer from Chelsea. But the manager has set his sights on further strengthening his squad and they are keen to offload the players surplus to requirements to fuel their transfer spree with the first outlay likely to be a record breaking transfer for Mohamed Salah.

Markovic arrived from Benfica in 2014 during Brendan Rodgers' reign but failed to settle in the Premier League and has been on loan with Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City in the last two seasons. He spent the 2015/16 season in Turkey and then split his time between Sporting and Hull during the recently concluded campaign.

The Serbian winger spent time under Marco Silva at Hull during the second half of the season, the Tigers were relegated and Silva has since appointed Watford's manager. The Spaniard is said to be keen to take Markovic, who is valued at £20m to Vicarage Road on a permanent basis.

Moreno, on the other hand, has been with the Liverpool first-team since his arrival from Sevilla in 2014, but has lost his place at left-back to James Milner. The 24-year-old made just two Premier League starts last season and could look for a way out to play more regular first-team football. The Reds are said to value the Spanish defender at around £12m.

Sakho, meanwhile, could be priced out of a move if Liverpool stick to their asking price of £30m. Klopp has made it clear that the Frenchman has no future at the club after dropping from the first-team squad last season.

The 27-year-old spent the first-half of last season with the Liverpool reserves after he was dropped from the senior team due to disciplinary issues. The second-half saw him loaned out to Crystal Palace, where he played a key role in helping the Eagles beat relegation.

However, Palace, who were interested in signing the defender on a permanent basis are said to have dropped their interest after learning Liverpool's valuation.