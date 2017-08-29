Liverpool could be boosted in their hopes of signing Thomas Lemar as AS Monaco are interested in unwanted striker Divock Origi.

The Reds targeted Lemar with two bids for the winger, the first around £55m ($71.3m), and the second worth £64.8m ($84m), both of which were rejected.

While the Ligue 1 champions are reluctant to sell another key player, they may yet be tempted by Liverpool's huge offer with the transfer window closing on Thursday (31 August).

And with star striker Kylian Mbappe all but confirmed to move to Paris Saint-Germain, the French outfit will be looking for replacements with Origi being one of their targets.

According to The Telegraph, Monaco are one of 11 clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old either on loan or permanently with Liverpool prepared to let him leave Anfield.

Origi is yet to start a game for Liverpool this season and was left out of their 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal on Sunday (27 August).

His availability has alerted clubs in England, France, Italy and Germany as Marseille, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Inter Milan, Juventus, Sampdoria, Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen are all interested in the Belgian international.

However, Monaco have emerged as the favourites mainly due to Liverpool's interest in Lemar and while it remains to be seen whether a possible swap deal could occur, the arrival of the former Ligue 1 striker could soften the blow of losing yet another key player.

Origi joined Liverpool from Lille in 2014 and has gone on to score just 12 league goals in 51 appearances since.