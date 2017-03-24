Good morning and welcome to the IB Times UK's live blog detailing the aftermath of the Westminster attach in which four victims were killed.

The main detail that have emerged from this morning is that police have revealed terrorist responsible for the attack was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

The 52-year-old was previously known to have used a variety of aliases one of which was reported to be Adrian Elms. He is also reported to have been a married father of three who worked as an English teacher.

Elsewhere, police have made two more 'significant' arrests in the investigation and have searched 16 addresses across the UK.

