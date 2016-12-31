Congratulations are in order for Love Island stars Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen who have revealed that they have got engaged.

Alex, 24, got down on one knee during a romantic end of year get away to New York.

His 22-year-old bride-to-be then took to social media to share the good news and show off her impressive new ring.

Uploaded a snap to Twitter of the newly engaged couple with the diamond sparkler clearing in shot, she wrote alongside it: "Am speechless. Thank you for all your messages. I love him. @ab_bowen07."

Posting the same picture on Instagram, she added: "I have no words for how happy I am. My fiance my everything @ab_bowen this was magical. So magical."

Love Island host Caroline Flack, 37, was quick to congratulate them, tweeting: "Congratulations my little lovebugs… LOVE ISLAND WEDDING."

To which Olivia replied: "Eeeeek! get ready for the engagement party of the century boo".

Fellow Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon later shared a close-up shot of Olivia's stunning rock, remarking: "Can we all just take a moment!!! OH MY GAAAAD!!!"

The cute couple first got together when taking part in the second series of the ITV2 show back in the summer.

Despite being runners-up to winning couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, it looks like they could be the first to make it down the aisle.

They recently move in together and are proud parents to furbaby Reggie, a French bulldog.

Meanwhile, Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison, who found love in the first series of the popular show, announced in October that they are expecting the first Love Island baby.

Writing on Twitter at the time, Cally Jane gushed: "I have the best news to tell you all me and my amazing man @luismorrison39 are expecting an addition to our lives in 2017#loveisland #jamal"

Her choice of hashtag made reference to a task the couple had to undergo during their time in the Love Island villa.

The 25-year-old and her footballer beau, 22, were given a baby to look after which the pair opted to name Jamal.