Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti insists he is not worried about any of his players leaving the club with Joao Mario and Ivan Perisic again linked with moves to Manchester United.

Perisic was chased by United during the summer transfer window as Jose Mourinho sought to bring a more orthodox wide option to the club. Inter's refusal to listen to offers below their £48m valuation of the player saw United eventually abandon their interest with the Croatia international signing a new five-year contract in September.

Despite the new deal, The Sun have claimed Mourinho has not given up hope of signing the 28-year-old suggesting in December the club would renew their efforts to sign the player during the January window.

He is not the only Inter player linked with a move to Manchester. Portugal international Mario, who joined the Nerazzurri for €40m (£35m) in 2016, has been reportedly been offered to United as a makeweight in the Italian's side's attempts to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan this month. Mkhitaryan's future looks bleak at Old Trafford with Inter keen to offer him a fresh start at the San Siro according to Corriere Dello Sport.

Spalletti insists however he is happy with his current squad and does not expect any mid-season departures.

"We will act in perfect harmony with what the needs of Inter are," the Inter boss told Premium Sport. "The players under contract here are our players. The Chinese ownership has the results of the team at the heart of things, they are bringing consistency to the history of Inter because they have the expertise and the will to contribute to improving everything at the club."

He added: "I'm certainly not waiting for anything from the transfer market.

"The team and club are strong and those who are responsible for our campaign in the market will know how to benefit from any possible opportunities to improve our squad. Numerically, if someone then comes in to fill up the squad it's even better still."