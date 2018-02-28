Dinner with Dessert ðŸ¨ A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Feb 27, 2018 at 8:15am PST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has taken to Instagram to flaunt his hot relationship with Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

The Liverpool footballer was reflecting on his Manchester date night with the Geordie singer on the weekend in a loved up post showing Edwards kissing him on the cheek.

Edwards, 24, went out for dinner in red lingerie to impress her boyfriend of over a year, amping up the glamour with a flawless evening makeup look of false lashes, lots of highlighter and tousled hair.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, also 24, proudly peered into the camera as the loved-up couple sat together at the dining table, with the footie star wearing a camouflage print jacket.

The pair had been enjoying a romantic night out at the Menagerie Restaurant and Bar on Saturday night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain captioned the post: ''Dinner with dessert,'' which was met with hundreds of comments from his 2.5m fans.

One person wrote: ''Perfect couple ❤️❤️❤️'' while someone else said: ''I love you guys smmmmm... Awwwww yous are so cute.''

A third added: ''Lucky man.''

Smitten Edwards had already shared another snap of the couple on the night, along with two other snaps showing that the couple were joined by some female friends.

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for Liverpool in the summer and moved from Arsenal, which means he has relocated over 200 miles away from his girlfriend.

The couple's date night came shortly after their joint appearance at the Brit Awards earlier in the week. When host Jack Whitehall stopped to chat to Edwards and the band, she could be seen affectionately caressing her boyfriend's head for everyone to see.