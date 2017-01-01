Madonna started 2017 the way she means to continue - with her children by her side.

After a year of familial discord in 2016, which saw the singer embroiled in a bitter custody battle with ex-husband Guy Ritchie over son Rocco, the 58-year-old was beaming as she welcomed the New Year surrounded by her four children.

The Material Girl singer posted a happy family photo to Instagram posing in front of a snow covered mountain range with her children Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, David, 11, and Mercy, 10 as they took to the slopes on the Swiss Alps.

The 58-year-old captioned the photo: "Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most."

The family were clearly enjoying the ski holiday to Verbier Switzerland. Earlier Rocco had posed a loved up Snapchat video with model girlfriend Kim Turnbull who has also accompanied the group on the festive getaway Mail Online reports.

Family friend, magician David Blaine, 43, who reportedly acted as an intermediary for Madonna, Rocco, and Guy Ritchie during the high profile custody battle earlier this year, also joined the party.

A source told the Daily Mirror back in April: "Madonna and David have been friends for a long time and she's reached out to him to speak to Rocco who thinks David is really cool. David helped Rocco with work experience a few years ago so Rocco looks up to him. She hopes he can leave a good impression. She's doing everything she can to win Rocco back."

Following a brush with the law when Rocco was arrested on suspicion of cannabis possession in September, the teenager seems to be in a better place, having reconnected with his mother and he has reportedly landed himself a new job.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Rocco has started delivering take-away meals for Deliveroo. A source told the paper: "It's been a bit of a laugh for him and a way to placate his mum and dad until he works out what he wants to do."